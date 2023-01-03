Tuesday Headlines: LSU Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN.

First off, our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin and his family following last night’s tragedy. Here’s to hoping the Bills safety is able to fully recover from what was a terrifying event he endured.

Now, on to Kentucky’s big game tonight vs. LSU.

This has quietly become a very important game for the Wildcats when you look at what the rest of the schedule holds, including upcoming Saturday games at No. 7 Alabama and at No. 8 Tennessee.

Will the Cats be able to hold serve at home? They really need to if they want to stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble and build some positive momentum for the remainder of the regular season.

Love seeing the long-time walk-on finally earn a scholarship!

Damar Hamlin’s third annual toy drive is approaching $1M in donations. His original goal was $2,500. Thank you to everyone who donated to Damar in his selfless efforts to help kids in need. Here is the link to his charity as well:https://t.co/tcFOCC6vqD pic.twitter.com/EQOXB31Olw — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 3, 2023

The best of sports!

