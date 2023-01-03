Kentucky vs. LSU game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers at 8 pm ET inside Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, and the ESPN app.

For one of the rare times this season, the Cats played a basketball game that was fun to watch in Saturday’s demolition of Louisville. They were electric on both sides of the ball en route to a 23-point win over their in-state rivals.

Jacob Toppin had a huge game, and that meant so much to the team because he has been more than disappointing this season. He'll be a real difference-maker if he plays aggressively like that every game.

With all that being said, it was against Louisville, one of the worst teams in the country. So for the Cats to make some real noise, it starts today as SEC play kicks in full force from here on out.

LSU has looked great all year and currently sit at 12-1. They are similar to Missouri in that they attack at every possibility, so we’ll see if the Cats have grown since that embarrassing loss to the other Tigers.

Kentucky is currently unbeaten at Rupp this season, but this will easily be the biggest test the Cats have faced at home thus far.

