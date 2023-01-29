Sunday Headlines: On to Ole Miss

Good morning BBN.

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, in a game that was a huge resume-building opportunity for the Cats.

After a solid turnaround the last two weeks, UK struggled to get over the hump against a talented Kansas team.

There are a lot of different things to point to in the loss, but one thing is for certain: There are still some big games left to win.

Now the page turns to Ole Miss. Kermit Davis’s squad started off well this season but has slowed down since SEC play started. Despite some struggles, winning on the road is never an easy task in conference play.

For this season to not completely derail after a solid comeback since the South Carolina loss, this game in Oxford has become a must-win.

Tweet of the Day

Tonight’s ‘Y’ at Rupp Arena…



Rajon Rondo! pic.twitter.com/X4GkrHezdJ — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 29, 2023

Cool moment in Rupp welcoming home Rondo.

Headlines

