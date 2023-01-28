Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss vs. Kansas

The Kentucky Wildcats were looking to pick up a signature win on Saturday as they faced the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Kentucky entered the game on a four-game winning streak while the Jayhawks had lost their last three.

It was an outstanding start for the Cats as they jumped out to an early 9-4 lead at the first media timeout.

Kansas was able to quickly answer and they took a 16-15 on a three with just over 13 minutes left in the half.

A Chris Livingston layup with 11:30 remaining gave Kentucky a 20-16 lead.

However, the offense started to struggle and the pick-and-roll defense was an issue once again from that point as Kansas started to gain all of the momentum.

The final stretch of the first half was not how the Cats wanted to end the first half as Kansas was able to take a 41-34 lead into the break.

Early in the second half, Calipari went to the Cats’ most successful lineup, and the lead immediately shrunk from nine to four.

The two blue bloods would battle back and forth, but a mini-run to take a 56-50 lead by Kansas would force Calipari to take a timeout with 11:03 remaining.

Kentucky responded well but still couldn’t get over the hump. At the under-8 media timeout, it was still Kansas holding onto a narrow 58-54 lead.

Kansas was making massive shots late in this one as big-time threes gave them a 70-64 lead with just under four minutes to go.

Down the stretch, Kansas continued to make the big shots and was able to come away with the 77-68 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the loss:

This is Rupp Arena and Kentucky basketball! — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) January 29, 2023

"You suck, (Gradey) Dick" chants inside Rupp Arena — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 29, 2023

GREAT start by the Cats



This atmosphere is awesome — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 29, 2023

LETS GO CHRIS!!!! — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) January 29, 2023

Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham at midcourt during the timeout. Rupp is insanity. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 29, 2023

Chris Livingston! Great finish off two feet there at the rim. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 29, 2023

COMING OUT PARTY pic.twitter.com/ZN1V81Uvmo — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) January 29, 2023

This is as good as Oscar has passed the ball. He really sees the action happening around him tonight. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 29, 2023

We like this Kansas/Kentucky pace. Fast Fast Fast. Also Livingston and Wallace are dawgs — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 29, 2023

Can we get a home whistle just once? — KY Clips (@KY__Clips) January 29, 2023

Kansas is getting a great Rupp Arena whistle right now. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) January 29, 2023

The ball movement of this team is so much better than it was a month ago and I love it. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 29, 2023

Reeves — Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) January 29, 2023

Cats 3/8 from the charity stripe. KU 4/4. That's the difference. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 29, 2023

“Letting em play” usually doesn’t mean “give em extra steps” ‍♂️ — Tod Lanter (@TodLanter21) January 29, 2023

Just some of these whistles are very puzzling. Almost like no striped shirt is good at their job — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) January 29, 2023

Oscar HAS to be dominant Oscar for this team



Need him on the floor. Big fella unfortunately can’t sit for longer than 5 minutes a game — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) January 29, 2023

I can guarantee you one thing: you aren’t winning a tug of war match against Oscar Tshiebwe. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) January 29, 2023

Can we get a Benny chant going in Rupp? — John Robic's Hair (@JohnRobicsHair) January 29, 2023

Calipari has to realize there are lineups you simply cannot put on the floor and expect to compete. #BBN — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) January 29, 2023

UK has 0 offensive rebounds and no 2nd chance points .... — Keith Taylor (@keithtaylor21) January 29, 2023

Kentucky with a clear advantage in the post vs. Kansas, but being outrebounded 21-13 with zero offensive boards — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 29, 2023

Someone explain why Kentucky refuses to play the best lineup that wins games — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 29, 2023

Oscar needs to take over this game in the second half. Kansas doesn’t have the size to stop him. — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) January 29, 2023

And the Benny lineup finally comes in…lead cut from 9 to 4 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 29, 2023

The Cats gotta play better defense — Nick McCardell (@UKhoops1_BBN) January 29, 2023

When you play three shooters they have to honor them and then Oscar can go to work! — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 29, 2023

Give it to Oscar every time until they stop him!! — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) January 29, 2023

Rondo is the Y! — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 29, 2023

Oscar got thrown to the floor but shouldnt have made that entry — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 29, 2023

UK may be the only team in the country that doesn’t get the home whistle. — James (@RockwallCat) January 29, 2023

The Jayhawks have lost three in a row. They're going to rip, claw and scratch until the final buzzer. Kentucky should be able to answer back on their home floor. Big stretch coming here. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 29, 2023

Gotta close this out. Kansas is banged up and running out of gas here. Cats have got to get stops on defense! — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) January 29, 2023

I need Pat Adams banned from the state — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) January 29, 2023

Calling that on Toppin is a war crime — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 29, 2023

Kentucky just can't get a stop. Back-to-back 3-pointers for Kansas to put the Jayhawks back up six. 3:37 to go, 70-64 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 29, 2023

Officials completely hosing the Cats — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) January 29, 2023

At the end of the day, Kansas hit the big shots, Kentucky couldn't. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 29, 2023

Kansas is a really mature, very good all around team. They have taken away the offensive glass and good perimeter looks. That's hard to do the way Kentucky has been playing. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 29, 2023

The way they hit 3s to close out was tough. Kansas played a great game. — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 29, 2023

The Cats wasted one of the best days this building has seen in years. Rupp was insane but fans are leaving early. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 29, 2023

Cason Wallace was the only person to hit a three-pointer for Kentucky against Kansas. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) January 29, 2023

That building was ready to explode for a win tonight



Sucks to drop the ball on a big resume win like that — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) January 29, 2023

I still like my team — corey (@CoreyCaudBBN) January 29, 2023

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.