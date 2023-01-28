 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss vs. Kansas

The Cats could never get over the hump.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats were looking to pick up a signature win on Saturday as they faced the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Kentucky entered the game on a four-game winning streak while the Jayhawks had lost their last three.

It was an outstanding start for the Cats as they jumped out to an early 9-4 lead at the first media timeout.

Kansas was able to quickly answer and they took a 16-15 on a three with just over 13 minutes left in the half.

A Chris Livingston layup with 11:30 remaining gave Kentucky a 20-16 lead.

However, the offense started to struggle and the pick-and-roll defense was an issue once again from that point as Kansas started to gain all of the momentum.

The final stretch of the first half was not how the Cats wanted to end the first half as Kansas was able to take a 41-34 lead into the break.

Early in the second half, Calipari went to the Cats’ most successful lineup, and the lead immediately shrunk from nine to four.

The two blue bloods would battle back and forth, but a mini-run to take a 56-50 lead by Kansas would force Calipari to take a timeout with 11:03 remaining.

Kentucky responded well but still couldn’t get over the hump. At the under-8 media timeout, it was still Kansas holding onto a narrow 58-54 lead.

Kansas was making massive shots late in this one as big-time threes gave them a 70-64 lead with just under four minutes to go.

Down the stretch, Kansas continued to make the big shots and was able to come away with the 77-68 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the loss:

