Kentucky vs. Kansas game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Kansas Jayhawks tonight at 8:00 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, and by using the ESPN app.

These two teams couldn’t be on more opposite runs right now. The Cats are riding a four-game winning streak and playing their best basketball of the season, while the Jayhawks are on a three-game losing streak and coming off their worst loss of the season.

While that may be the case, this would still be a great win for Kentucky. It would put them at 15-6 on the season with two Quad I wins, solidifying themselves as a tournament team.

Kentucky may have won last year’s battle in Lawrence with ease, but expect this one to be a back-and-forth thriller that comes down to the wire in front of what should be an electric Rupp Arena atmosphere!

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!!