4-star Kendrick Gilbert is visiting Kentucky this weekend

The Kentucky Wildcats will have one more weekend of recruiting before National Signing Day, and there will be a big name visiting this weekend.

Kendrick Gilbert is currently a 4-star recruit and is the No. 15 overall defensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals.

Coming into the week, it looked like the only potential late addition to the 2023 class could be William “Woo” Spencer.

However, Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports reported on Friday that Gilbert will be spending this final recruiting weekend in Lexington.

Back in the summer, it looked like the Cats were the favorite to land Gilbert but after delaying his decision multiple times, he ended up picking Purdue.

Once Jeff Brohm left Purdue for the Louisville job, it felt like there could be a chance Kentucky or another school flipped his commitment. Gilbert didn’t sign with the Boilermakers but there was zero buzz about a potential flip.

Gilbert visited Purdue last weekend, but it is the Cats that are getting the final word with the talented defensive lineman.

This would be a massive flip for the Cats, as they’d be landing a top-250 prospect with all the tools for Kentucky’s defensive line.