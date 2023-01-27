Woo Spencer sets commitment date

The Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class over the next week as the late National Signing Day approaches.

Mark Stoops and his staff have already put together a solid high school and added several key transfer players as well, but there is still one big name left on their big board.

William “Woo” Spencer is a three-star player out of New Albany (IN), and he announced earlier today that he will be announcing his commitment next Wednesday at Aspirations Gym. He will be choosing between Kentucky, Louisville, and Michigan State.

dreams to reality pic.twitter.com/eYc0DFkeD7 — William ”woo” Spencer Jr (@woospencer1) January 27, 2023

Being recruited by Vince Marrow, Spencer was on campus last weekend for a visit to see the Kentucky program one last time before his commitment. With some momentum growing for the Cats, it will still be a fight until the end as the former Louisville Male star will take a visit to Floyd Street this weekend to check out Jeff Brohm’s Louisville program.

Projected to be an interior offensive lineman in college, the Cats have had obvious success with in-state O-lineman, and the hope is Spencer could become that next player.

Although the Spartans are listed, this is going to come down to the Cats and the Cards for the first big recruiting battle in the new Brohm era in Louisville. It could go either way, but there should be more clarity after his visit to Louisville this weekend.

Spencer is currently ranked as a three-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also consider him to be a top-500 player in the class.