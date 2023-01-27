Friday Headlines: Right Side of the Bubble Edition

It was not long ago when Kentucky Wildcats fans questioned if their team would make this year’s NCAA Tournament, which was justified when considering how many troubling losses the Wildcats suffered to start the season.

But with a healthier roster and a few role changes, head coach John Calipari has his team playing their best basketball of the season and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi is noticing.

Lunardi has Kentucky listed in his “Last Four Byes,” which is certainly the right side of the bubble. Considering the Wildcats were listed in his “First Four Out” just a couple of weeks ago, this is a tremendous turnaround.

Kentucky hosts the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday with another opportunity to further improve their tournament resume. Bill Self’s team enters the game as losers of three straight, so Kentucky will undoubtedly see the Jayhawk’s best effort on Saturday. But these Wildcats are surging as of late and have the required momentum to continue their hot streak.

Tip-off on Saturday is scheduled for 8 pm ET on ESPN.

Tweet of the Day

Julius Randle in his last 4 games:



37 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST

36 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST

23 PTS | 19 REB | 8 AST

32 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/uhjIKQ9WdA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2023

The former Wildcat is catching fire for the Knicks.

Headlines

UK can send Kansas home with worst losing streak under Bill Self - KSR

Sounds like a good plan.

2023 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s first-round predictions - ESPN

Where does Will Levis land?

Kentucky WBB hits rock bottom in 71-68 loss to Auburn at home - KSR

Another tough loss for the Lady Wildcats.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo voted as All-Star captains - ESPN

De’Aaron Fox makes the list.

Film Room: Hayes Johnson - KSR

This was a major get for UK.

Panthers hire ex-Colts coach Frank Reich as new head coach - ESPN

Seems like a good hire.

Rob Dillingham to take official visit to Kentucky this weekend - KSR

Should be a fun atmosphere for the future Wildcat.

Mahomes says first practice went better than expected - ESPN

Sounds like he’ll be good to go on Sunday.