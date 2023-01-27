The Kentucky Wildcats have won four games in a row after their dominating victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night.

Now they turn their attention to another big test as the Kansas Jayhawks make the trip to Rupp Arena.

The Jayhawks are coming into the game on a three-game losing streak after dropping games at Kansas State (83-82 OT), at home to TCU (83-60), and at Baylor (75-69).

In the Bill Self era, the Jayhawks have never lost 4 games in a row which is what the Cats will be looking to hand them on Saturday.

Kansas is coming into the game averaging 75.9 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 35% from three.

They are allowing 67.5 points per game and opponents are shooting 40% from the field and 32% from three.

As for Kentucky, the Cats are averaging 75.7 points while shooting 45% from the field and 36% from three.

Their opponents are averaging 66.3 points while shooting 42% from the field and 33% from three.

On paper, this looks to be an even matchup in the final SEC/BIG 12 Challenge. However, the Jayhawks do not have anyone that will be able to contain Oscar Tshiebwe so the reigning NPOY should be able to have another big day.

The Jayhawks are led in scoring and rebounding by forward Jalen Wilson who is averaging 21.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

A big matchup question for the Cats will be who guards freshman Gradey Dick as the 6-foot-8 guard is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44% from three.

This game is a chance for the Cats to show the rest of the country that they have turned the corner and are starting to live up to the preseason hype.

With that being said, who do you think wins Saturday’s matchup between the Cats and the Jayhawks?

Poll Who wins Kentucky vs Kansas? Kentucky

Kansas vote view results 80% Kentucky (28 votes)

20% Kansas (7 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.