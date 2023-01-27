Opening Heisman odds for 2023 season include Devin Leary

The Kentucky Wildcats had a great offseason in the transfer portal once again, with the highlight of the class coming in NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary.

Considered to be the top QB in the portal by most, Leary comes into Lexington with high expectations, especially after the two-year run the Cats had with Will Levis under center.

Similar to Levis, Leary opens up with some early Heisman odds that should make the BBN feel good.

According to DraftKings, Leary comes into the season with +8000 odds to take home the Heisman trophy next season.

Leading the way in the early odds is USC quarterback Caleb Williams at +500. He is followed by Florida State’s Jordan Travis at +1000, UNC’s Drake Maye at +1200, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix at +1400.

With still a way to climb up the board, seeing Leary make the list is a huge plus. Coming off a season-ending pectoral injury, Leary will look to put up similar numbers to his 2021 campaign in Raleigh. If that is the case, the Cats could be making some noise in the SEC once again.

Going to be a fun fall once again in the Commonwealth.

