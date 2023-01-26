Rob Dillingham will visit Kentucky this weekend

The Kentucky Wildcats have now turned their attention to the Kansas Jayhawks.

In what will be a heavyweight matchup of the two blue-blood programs, Rupp Arena is expected to be packed and rocking for tip-off Saturday night.

With that in mind, the Kentucky coaching staff will be rolling out the red carpet for several major recruits in the class of 2023 and 2024.

One name was confirmed to the visitor list today. According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Kentucky signee and-five star guard Rob Dillingham will be making the trip to Lexington this weekend.

Dillingham will also be joined by five-star guard Tre Johnson, who is also widely considered the top prospect in the class of 2024.

Getting Dillingham on campus once again will be a good sign, as the Overtime Elite point guard is completely locked in with the Cats.

Should be a fun one in Lexington on Saturday night.

