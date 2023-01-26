 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rob Dillingham will visit Kentucky this weekend

The Kentucky signee will be in Rupp for the blue-blood matchup Saturday.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new

The Kentucky Wildcats have now turned their attention to the Kansas Jayhawks.

In what will be a heavyweight matchup of the two blue-blood programs, Rupp Arena is expected to be packed and rocking for tip-off Saturday night.

With that in mind, the Kentucky coaching staff will be rolling out the red carpet for several major recruits in the class of 2023 and 2024.

One name was confirmed to the visitor list today. According to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Kentucky signee and-five star guard Rob Dillingham will be making the trip to Lexington this weekend.

Dillingham will also be joined by five-star guard Tre Johnson, who is also widely considered the top prospect in the class of 2024.

Getting Dillingham on campus once again will be a good sign, as the Overtime Elite point guard is completely locked in with the Cats.

Should be a fun one in Lexington on Saturday night.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!

In This Stream

Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2023 class

View all 194 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...