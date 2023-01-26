Hayes Johnson commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have their first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class, as Hayes Johnson announced on Thursday morning that he will be a Wildcat.

Johnson is currently ranked as a three-star offensive tackle and is the No. 2 overall player in the state of Kentucky, according to Rivals.

The Taylor County native was recruited by Vince Marrow and offensive line coach Zach Yenser. He chose the Cats over Baylor, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Louisville among others.

Johnson now becomes another name on a long list of in-state offensive linemen to join the Big Blue Wall.

Mason Wolfe, Austin Dotson, Landon Young, and Drake Jackson all logged starts for the Cats in their career. As for this year, Eli Cox, Jager Burton and Tanner Bowles will likely be starters on the line with Grant Bingham and Malachi Wood in backup roles.

Johnson is a versatile athlete that has played all five positions for Taylor County on the offensive line. He has great hands at the point of attack and is great at getting to defenders at the second level.

I think it is safe to say that Johnson will fit in perfectly in Lexington and will look to become the next in-state star on the Big Blue Wall.

