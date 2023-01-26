Thursday Headlines: Spring Football Edition

Spring practice for UK Football is coming soon, but the program announced there will not be a Spring Game for fans this year.

Spring practice will be March 6 - April 8. Spring practice typically culminates in the spring game each year, but UK Football said in a release yesterday that due to turf replacement at Kroger Field, there won’t be a spring game.

We can probably expect UK Football to open up a practice or two to fans this spring like they did last year, which provides a unique opportunity to see the team in the spring.

It’ll also be interesting to see what the turf replacement looks like to see if any changes are made to the look of the playing field.

Toppin’s improvements have been a key difference.

