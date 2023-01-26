Will Levis to Seahawks in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft

The 2022 season wasn’t kind to Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis.

However, his sky-high draft stock is still intact, mainly due to his intangibles. Levis is one of the biggest quarterbacks in the draft and will undoubtedly have one of the strongest arms. He has the potential to be a Josh Allen-like dual threat.

Nonetheless, he has slipped behind a few of the bigger names in college football, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young. Levis should still be a top-ten pick in the NFL Draft.

Mel Kiper, in his latest NFL Mock Draft, has the Seattle Seahawks taking Levis. The Seahawks were led by Geno Smith this season, and while he did deliver them a playoff berth, he’s clearly not their quarterback of the future.

Levis could be.

“Here we go, the third quarterback in the top five picks. Levis is going to be polarizing for the next few months. Turn on his tape, and you’re going to see some poor interceptions and questionable decisions. But you’re also going to see rockets that should have been caught and tight-window throws that no other passer in this class can make. There will be a general manager in the top 10 who sees Levis’ positives over the negatives. He also is ahead of the curve in learning a pro-style offense, because that’s what he played in for the Wildcats,” Kiper wrote.

The analyst went against the popular consensus and had Stroud as the No. 2 overall pick and No. 1 quarterback off the board. Most mock drafts seem to favor Young.

No. 1 to the Texans was Jalen Carter from Georgia. No. 3 on Kiper’s mock was Will Anderson Jr. Young and Levis go back-to-back picks to Indianapolis and Seattle following Anderson Jr.

Levis wasn’t as accurate as many would’ve liked to see this past season, but there is a ton to love about his game. It should translate well, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him slide into the top-three selections come April.

