Kentucky to welcome 1996, 1997, and 1998 teams back to Rupp Arena vs. Vols

The Kentucky Wildcats have already knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers once this season, as the Cats picked up a huge win in Knoxville earlier this year.

Now, they’re going to do all they can to make sure Rupp Arena is rocking for when the Vols come to Lexington.

It was announced Wednesday night that UK will be welcoming home the 1996, 1997, and 1998 teams back home to Rupp for the Feb. 18th matchup against the Volunteers.

With a likely top-10 Tennessee squad coming to Lexington, Rupp will already be rocking… but with this announcement, it should be even louder.

Now here is to hoping for another throwback jersey that the Cats will rock this season.

Celebrating greatness.



We can't wait to welcome home the '96, '97 and '98 teams to Rupp Arena for our game on Feb. 18 vs. Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/1XMXW5n6RH — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 25, 2023

