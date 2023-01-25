Kentucky overcomes historic free-throw discrepancy, and more postgame notes

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially on a streak following their 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Commodores, their four-straight triumph following the South Carolina setback.
After a sluggish start by both teams, Kentucky took full control of the game midway through the first half and never looked back. The Cats would hold a 29-27 lead late in the first half before going on a 19-3 run to take firm command of the game.
Antonio Reeves led the team in scoring for the third time in those four games after notching 16 points on 7/14 shooting with three boards and one assist.
Oscar Tshiebwe (15 and 13) and Jacob Toppin (12 and 10) both had double-doubles in the same game for the second time this season.
Oh, and Kentucky did all of this while basically getting shut out at the free-throw line, attempting just two attempts in the entire game. The Dores were called for a whopping five fouls in the 40-minute contest, an unheard-of number.
Tonight was the fewest fouls by an opponent against @KentuckyMBB (5) since December 28th, 1956 (Virginia Tech committed just 4 fouls)— Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 25, 2023
Here's the complete list (again among games where stats are available) with 2 or fewer UK free throw attempts. [Only 7 known games] Also the list where UK had 1 or fewer UK free throws [25 known games]. pic.twitter.com/FSK2bMoIDB— bigbluehistory (@bigbluehistory) January 25, 2023
Up next, Kentucky will have a potentially massive resume-boosting game vs. the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks in Rupp Arena.
Now, here are the postgame notes and milestones via UK Athletics.
Final Score: Kentucky 69, Vanderbilt 53
Team Records and Series Notes
- Kentucky won its fourth in a row, tying its longest winning streak of the season, and is 14-6 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference.
- Vanderbilt is 10-10 overall and 3-4 in league play.
- Kentucky leads the series 155-47 and has won 14 in a row vs. the Commodores.
- UK leads the series 62-29 in games played in Nashville.
- Tonight was Kentucky’s 78th game played at Memorial Gymnasium (69 vs. Vanderbilt, 5 NCAA Tournament, 3 SEC Tournament, 1 SEC Playoff). This ties Freedom Hall for the most games played by UK in a single arena all-time (excluding home arenas).
- Next for UK: on Saturday, the Wildcats play host to No. 9 Kansas in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Team Notes
- Kentucky limited Vanderbilt to 53 points, 20 points below its season average.
- Kentucky is now 86-0 in the Calipari era when keeping the opponent to 55 or fewer points, including 3-0 this season.
- Vanderbilt shot 32.7 percent from the field tonight and UK is 229-24 (90.5%) under Calipari when holding the opponent to 40% or less.
- Kentucky dominated the rebounding, 37-24. UK is 10-0 this season when winning the rebounding by at least 10 boards during the game.
- Kentucky had 17 assists tonight and is 11-0 this season when getting at least 16 assists.
- Kentucky led by as many as 20 points and the Wildcats are 321-13 (96.1%) under Calipari when leading the opponent by at least 10 points at any time during the game.
- Kentucky shot 56.4% from the field, the eighth game this season the Wildcats have shot at least 50 percent, but just the first time this season away from Rupp Arena.
- It was the second-best shooting percentage in the Calipari era in a true road game, only behind a 56.7 percent night at South Carolina on Feb. 8, 2022.
- Kentucky had five players in double figures for the third time this season and first time since the Michigan game.
- Third time this season that UK has gotten the “TNT” double-double from Tshiebwe and Toppin, also vs. Georgia and North Florida.
- When Vanderbilt missed a free throw with 3:10 remaining, it marked the first time in two games that an opponent missed a foul shot after Texas A&M and VU had combined to make 25 in a row.
- Kentucky made only one trip to the foul line tonight, making 1 of 2 attempts, both of which are the lowest numbers of the Calipari era – actually by significant margins, as the previous lows were three made on two occasions and six attempts on two occasions.
Player Notes
- For the second game in a row, Antonio Reeves came off the bench to lead the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points.
- It is his sixth-straight double-figure scoring game and 15th of the season.
- Oscar Tshiebwe amassed 15 points and 13 rebounds, his 40th double-double in 52 games at Kentucky.
- Jacob Toppin had 12 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season.
- CJ Fredrick had 10 points, his fourth double-figure game in the last five outings, and had a season-high five assists.
- Cason Wallace had 10 points, his 12th double-figure scoring game of the season, and added five rebounds.
- Sahvir Wheeler sparked with four points and five assists, tying Fredrick for game-high honors in that category.
Coach John Calipari
- Calipari is 25-4 vs. Vanderbilt, with all but one win coming at UK.
- Calipari has an 824-247 all-time on-court record and is 379-107 in 14 seasons at UK.
- UK is 311-60 (83.8%) against unranked competition under Calipari.
In the First Half
- Kentucky opened with a starting lineup of Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe for the fourth game in a row.
- Antonio Reeves was the first substitute at 15:29 and he made a 3-pointer on his first possession.
- The teams battled evenly until a six-point Kentucky run put UK ahead 25-20 and the Wildcats never trailed again.
- Kentucky scored the last seven points of the half and went to intermission ahead 36-27.
- Balanced scoring featured Reeves with nine points, Toppin and Fredrick with eight, and Tshiebwe with seven. Toppin led the boardwork with six rebounds.
In the Second Half
- Kentucky began the second half with the starting lineup.
- UK opened with a 12-3 spurt, extending the total run to 19-3, making the score 48-30 and coaxing a Vanderbilt timeout at 15:43.
- Vanderbilt got no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
