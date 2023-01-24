 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky dominating Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats win their fourth game in a row!

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats entered Tuesday on a three-game winning streak and were looking to keep that going in a matchup on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

It was a slow start for both teams as it was tied at 4 once we got to the first media timeout.

Vandy would take an 8-4 lead then Cal responded by getting Antonio Reeves in the game and everything changed.

Reeves scored a quick 7 points and the Cats took a 17-15 lead into the under-12 media timeout.

Down the stretch of the first half, the Cats started taking control of the game as a CJ Fredrick three gave Kentucky a 25-20 lead with just over 5 minutes left.

Kentucky closed out the half strong offensively and were able to take a 36-27 lead into the break.

The second half got off to a fantastic start for the Cats as they used a quick 9-0 run to take a 48-30 lead.

Kentucky’s offense was rolling, and the team was having fun as they were starting to dominate the Commodores.

Vanderbilt cut into the lead making it a 12 point game, but the Cats responded and stretch the lead back out to 65-47 at the under 8 media timeout.

It was also a very good performance from Sahvir Wheeler who was pushing the pace during his minutes and getting teammates a lot of open looks.

Down the stretch, Kentucky slowed the game down with the big lead and closed out arguably their best performance of the season with a 69-53 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the win.

