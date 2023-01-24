4 UK Basketball signees make 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game roster has been announced, and it features several future Kentucky Wildcats.

Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw, five-star small forward Justin Edwards, five-star guard DJ Wagner, and five-star guard Reed Sheppard were all named to the game. Wagner, Bradshaw and Edwards made the East Roster, while Sheppard made the West Roster. The four selections were the most of any college program.

Kentucky signee Rob Dillingham is not eligible for a McDAAG nomination.

Kentucky signees have been making waves in the latest batch of recruiting rankings. ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals all have Bradshaw, Edwards and Wagner listed as top-five recruits. ESPN (21) and Rivals (22) had Sheppard as a top-25 recruit, while 247 Sports had him at No. 44. All three services also have Dillingham ranked in the top 15.

The McDonald’s All-American Girls Game will air on Tuesday, March 28th at 6:30 pm ET on ESPN2, followed by the Boys Game on ESPN at 9 pm ET. Go here for ticket info.

East Roster

DJ Wagner (Kentucky)

Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky)

Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

Xavier Booker (Michigan State)

Matas Buzelis (G-League Ignite)

Stephon Castle (UConn)

Kwame Evans (Oregon)

Aden Holloway (Auburn)

Elmarko Jackson (Kansas)

Mackenzie Mgbako (Duke)

Sean Stewart (Duke)

Cody Williams (Colorado)

West Roster

Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

Omaha Biliew (Iowa State)

Isaiah Collier (USC)

Mookie Cook (Oregon)

Baye Fall (Arkansas)

Jeremy Fears (Michigan State)

Brandon Garrison (Oklahoma State)

Ron Holland (Texas)

Bronny James

Jared McCain (Duke)

Andrej Stojakovic (Stanford)

Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)

