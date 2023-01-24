Who wins Kentucky vs Vanderbilt?

The Kentucky Wildcats travel down to Nashville for their date with the Vanderbilt Commodores, with the Wildcats riding a three-game win streak.

After the Basketball Benny lineup proved itself once again against Texas A&M, it seems John Calipari is warming up to the lineup that is, statistically, one of the best in the country.

Vandy sits at 10-9 on the season, with a win over South Carolina and Arkansas, and close losses to Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee. Jerry Stackhouse has his group playing some of the best basketball of his tenure and will look to capitalize on the Memorial Magic on Tuesday night.

Kentucky comes into the game on a three-game win streak, almost full steam ahead, chugging along behind a nuclear offensive lineup of Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves, CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin, and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Vanderbilt will be without big man Liam Robbins for the third straight game. Robbins leads the ‘Dores in PPG (13.2) and RBG (5.9) so it could be a game for Oscar Tshiebwe to take control of the glass.

So who wins?

Poll Who wins? Kentucky

Vanderbilt vote view results 91% Kentucky (142 votes)

8% Vanderbilt (13 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

