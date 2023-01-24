Tuesday Headlines: Vandy Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

It’s game day for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they travel to Nashville for a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

In what will be a late night at Memorial Gymnasium, it will also be another test as this Kentucky team looks to round the corner.

Sitting at 13-6 (4-3) on the season, the Cats have gotten hot as of late, riding a three-game winning streak into Tuesday night's matchup. The only problem is playing at Vandy is never easy.

The Commodores have played a tough SEC schedule over the last two weeks, facing off with Tennessee, Alabama, and Missouri. Jerry Stackhouse’s squad has scratched and clawed their way to making each game tougher than most would think.

After a physical matchup on Saturday against Texas A&M, this could shape up to be the ultimate trap game for this growing Kentucky team. With the rotation shrinking, and John Calipari finding his go-to lineup, the word of the game will be simple: continue.

Fight has been shown as the Cats have pulled themselves off the mat. Another big week this week, and they could be right back in the top 25.

With Kansas coming to Rupp on Saturday, players and fans don't need to look ahead. The Cats will need to bring their A-game tonight in Nashville, even against a short-handed Vanderbilt team.

Tweet of the Day

You may know that .@Oscartshiebwe34 met 13-year-old Langsten, also from the Congo, on Saturday.



You may not know the story behind it. From the fan who first noticed Langsten at the Mizzou game to the one who flew him to Lex, #BBN made a dream come true.https://t.co/akbk60tXDI — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 24, 2023

A cool story from Tyler Thompson of KSR. Gotta love the BBN.

Headlines

Know Your Opponent: Vanderbilt Commodores - CatsPause

Vanderbilt will welcome Kentucky fresh off a road win over Georgia. The Commodores are 10-9 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky at Vanderbilt – UK Athletics

Kentucky has won three in a row and the Cats will take the winning streak into one of college basketball’s most unique environments, Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium, on Tuesday night (9 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Kentucky Baseball's 2023 Schedule Projected as One of the Toughest in the SEC Based off 2022 Results - AllWildcats

SEC teams have claimed eight of the past 13 College World Series Championships, including four of the last five.

Oscar named SEC Player of the Week- A Sea of Blue

Another award for Oscar.

The 15 Club continues to grow- On3

The Football team continues to take steps forward in NIL.

Cutter Boley updates recruitment- KSR

The Cats continue to push for one of the top QBs in the 2025 class.

Vandy will be short-handed against Kentucky- CatsPause

Will still be a fight in Nashville.

Lakers make a trade for young forward- ESPN

The Lake Show is looking to push for a playoff spot midway through the season.

LIV Golf Championship to be in Saudi Arabia- ESPN

Golf is just around the corner.

Dariq Whitehead exits game against Virginia Tech- CBS

Tough news for a talented Freshman.