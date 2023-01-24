Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 9 pm ET at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or by utilizing the ESPN app.

Make it three wins in a row for the Wildcats, who are playing their best basketball of the season. Saturday’s fight against the Aggies, and yes, I mean fight literally, ended with the Cats pulling away by nine in impressive fashion.

Antonio Reeves had arguably his best game in a Wildcat uniform, and the Cats took their most threes in a game since 2011.

We’ve seen this team grow a lot over the last four games, as they’ve had to win each one in very different ways. Jacob Toppin also had one of his best games of the year on both ends of the ball, which will be vital as Kentucky continues to make its tourney push.

Vanderbilt has been a very tough team in conference play, with nearly all of their games coming down to the wire. It will be another tough one for the Cats, but that is what SEC Basketball has become.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Let’s Go Cats!!!!