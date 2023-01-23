The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the start to the season that we all expected, but it looks like they might finally be turning the corner.

Kentucky picked up their third win in a row on Saturday as they defeated the Texas A&M Aggies.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Cats suffered a Quad IV loss at home to South Carolina, and many started to question whether or not this team would make the NCAA Tournament.

Fast-forward three games later, it looks like this team has found its rhythm and is starting to build a much better tournament resume.

However, according to Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, the Cats are still on the outside looking in, as he has them listed as the first team out.

In the NET, the Cats are ranked as the No. 39 team in the country. Kentucky is currently 1-5 in Quad I games, 2-0 in Quad II, 4-0 in Quad III, and 6-1 in Quad IV.

The good news is that the Cats have a lot of quality win opportunities left on the schedule thanks to the strength of the SEC. But their next big opportunity will be on Saturday night when the Kansas Jayhawks come to Rupp Arena.

With the remaining schedule and the improved play of the team over the last three games, do you think that Kentucky will make the NCAA Tournament?

Poll Will Kentucky make the NCAA Tournament? Yes

No vote view results 89% Yes (128 votes)

10% No (15 votes) 143 votes total Vote Now

