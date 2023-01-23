Monday Headlines: The Rise of Antonio Reeves Edition

In the modern, position-less basketball that’s played in 2023, every team has to have at least one wing player who can both handle the basketball as well as score from all over the court.

For Kentucky, that player is veteran transfer Antonio Reeves. The veteran shooting guard stands 6-5, is long and can handle the basketball well. He can also make shots from any spot on the floor, as Kentucky fans have watched him do just that throughout this season.

In fact, Reeves is the only Wildcat to play all 19 games for the Wildcats and score in each game his team has played. He’s become the go-to option for timely baskets (especially momentum-swinging three pointers) and hardly ever misses at the free throw line.

Chris Fisher W/ 247Sports quoted Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams after Saturday’s win over the Aggies, saying Kentucky is a different team when Reeves and fellow guard CJ Fredrick are on the floor together.

Fredrick, too, gives Kentucky an extra scoring threat on cuts, threes and from the free-throw line. Pairing he and Reeves on the court together opens up a better driving lane, clears out the inside for star center Oscar Tshiebwe and creates more movement off the basketball for a better-flowing offense.

Just over a week ago, Kentucky basketball appeared as if they didn’t have an identity on offense and in return that was crippling their defense. Now, with Reeves leading the way on offense (over 17 points per game in his last three) and Fredrick playing real minutes alongside him, Kentucky has put together three straight wins and looks much more like a modern day offense.

The Wildcats will set out to make their streak four wins in a row when they travel to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 PM ET.

Tweet of the Day

This was called a catch on the field and then later overturned.



Agree or disagree?

pic.twitter.com/dHMI5kyo1z — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 22, 2023

Which was a worse call: this “no catch” by Jamar Chase or Dez Bryant’s “no-catch?”

Headlines

Bengals, back in AFC title game, keep ‘proving people wrong’ - ESPN

Better send those refunds!

Coach believes Anthony Brown can be a special player - Vaught’s Views

The UK signee is a member of this fall’s freshman class.

Sources: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard broke leg, needs surgery - ESPN

Awful news from Sunday.

PHOTOS – The Firecrackers at Rupp Arena - Vaught’s Views

This was such an awesome performance on Saturday.

Stefon Diggs, Bills express frustration with loss to Bengals - ESPN

This wasn’t pretty.

Different pregame routine might have helped Cats - Vaught’s Views

Everyone can probably agree to stick with what’s working.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott: ‘No excuses’ for costly INTs vs. Niners - ESPN

At least he owns up to it.

Liam Coen eager to work with Devin Leary - Vaught’s Views

But he won’t try to change everything about his game.