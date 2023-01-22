Kicker Jackson Moore commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats faced a lot of kicking and overall special teams issues last season, and Mark Stoops responded by hiring Jay Boulware.

The former Texas and Oklahoma special teams coordinator was tasked with finding a placekicker to replace Matt Ruffolo.

On Saturday, the Cats landed a commitment from specialist Jackson Moore out of North Carolina. He announced the news on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Moore is a five-star kicking prospect according to National Kicking Rankings. He plays at Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw (NC).

It is not yet known if Moore is a scholarship player or a walk-on, but he will be on the roster this upcoming season and likely battle for the starting kicker position.

Jackson Smith is set to return next season, and the team is still waiting on a decision from Chance Poore. On top of that, Kentucky received a commitment from Lexington Catholic specialist Max DeGraff last month.

The battle for the starting job this spring and fall will be an interesting one to follow to say the least as the Cats look to have a much stronger kicking game in 2023.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.