Sunday Headlines: Let It Rip Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their third win in a row on Saturday, defeating the Texas A&M Aggies, 76-67, who had been previously unbeaten in SEC play.

A big takeaway from this game was the amount of three point shots the Cats attempted in the win.

The way the Aggies play defense leads to a lot of open looks from three, and the Cats were letting them fly as they attempted 32 threes in the win which is the most in a game since 2011 for Kentucky.

Kentucky’s 32 3-point attempts today were the Wildcats’ most in a game since 2011, via @ESPNStatsInfo. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 21, 2023

In fact, Saturday’s game was just the fifth time under John Calipari that the Cats have attempted at least 30 threes in a single game. With the win over A&M, Kentucky moves to 4-1 in those games.

Today is the 5th time in the @UKCoachCalipari era that @KentuckyMBB has attempted at least 30 3s in a single game. Kentucky is 4-1 in those 5 games. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 21, 2023

The Cats finished the game making 11 of their 32 attempts for 34.4%, and that number could have been way higher with the amount of wide-open looks the team had.

Taking more threes and using more lineups with 3-point shooters was a big complaint with this team for much of the season. They’ve now attempted 20+ 3-pointers in five-straight games and appear to be finally turning the corner.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair until the Cats went on a 12-4 run midway through the half to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Everything Kentucky's John Calipari said after his team's 76-67 win over Texas A&M at Rupp Arena Saturday:

Kentucky is not only riding a three-game win streak, but owns victories at No. 5 Tennessee on Jan. 14 and Saturday’s 76-67 win over league-leading Texas A&M, marking the Aggies’ first conference loss.

"It was physical. I love that," Tshiebwe said after Saturday's win. "I'm proud of my teammates. They were willing to fight. That's what we get when we fight."

For the first time in over a decade, Kentucky attempted more than 30 shots from distance. It resulted in a nine-point win.

For the third game in a row, a lineup that many who have observed the Wildcats this season have been clamoring to see more of played a big part in the win.

