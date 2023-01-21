CJ Fredrick and Lance Ware were feeling the good vibes as UK beat Texas A&M

Happiness has found its way back into Rupp Arena, as the Kentucky Wildcats are now riding a three-game winning streak following a 76-67 win over Texas A&M,

Prior to last Saturday’s breakthrough win at No. 5 Tennessee, many wondered if this season would bring any more joy, especially after the home loss to a South Carolina team currently ranked 238th in KenPom.

Thankfully, the Wildcats have turned the corner and reeled off three-straight wins to put themselves on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble for the time being.

Toward the end of today’s win, CJ Fredrick got a little groovy at the free-throw line prior to sinking two shots to ice the win.

During the postgame interviews, Lance Ware broke out his ukulele!

Lance Ware on the trial & error post South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/98MJkL68BI — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 21, 2023

As for their head coach, John Calipari was also clearly feeling something in his postgame presser.

Me every single time I’m about to leave the house and I’m running late for a appointment pic.twitter.com/pvgrvwkVCD — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) January 21, 2023

You really do love to see it.