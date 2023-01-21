 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Texas A&M

Has Kentucky finally turned the corner?

By Adam Haste
/ new
CJ Fredrick Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats entered Saturday on a two-game winning streak and looking like they could be turning the corner.

Entering the game, the Texas A&M Aggies held a 5-0 conference record but the Cats were looking to spoil their undefeated start.

It was a slow start for both teams as the score was just 6-3 Aggies at the first media timeout.

Kentucky’s offense started clicking much better when Calipari went to the lineup we have all wanted to see all season as they took a 12-11 lead.

A nice run by the Cats put them up 21-15 at the under-8 timeout, and it looked like they were close to blowing this game open.

Unfortunately, A&M answered with a massive run to take a 29-23 lead and forcing Calipari to take a timeout.

Kentucky battled back down the stretch of the half, but it was still the Aggies holding onto a 31-29 lead at the break.

The second half was more of Kentucky getting outstanding looks but not being able to convert.

However, the Cats were able to do enough to hold onto a 40-37 lead at the under 16 media timeout.

All of the reviews that Doug Shows has to do each game made this one take a while to progress, but it was A&M that held a 51-47 lead with just under 12 minutes to go.

Kentucky didn’t let that lead grow as they battled back and with 8:30 remaining, Antonio Reeves drilled a three to give Kentucky the 56-53 lead.

A&M wasn’t going to go away, but Kentucky’s offensive execution continued to get them great looks almost every possession as they held a 65-61 lead at the under 4 timeout.

Down the stretch, Kentucky did a much better job finishing their offensive possessions and came away with an impressive 76-67 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

