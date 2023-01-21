Saturday Headlines: Beat A&M Edition

Good morning and happy Saturday BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of two straight victories and looking to push that winning streak to three games. They have a tough task ahead of them welcoming a hot red Texas A&M Aggies team into Rupp Arena.

After a rocky start that included losses to Wofford, Colorado, Murray State, Boise State and Memphis, Buzz Williams’ team has won seven straight and are 5-0 in the SEC. They’ve blown out Missouri, LSU, and South Carolina and beat Florida twice by a total of five points. It seems like A&M have found their calling card and it’s on the defensive side of things.

While Kentucky earned a Quad I win against Tennessee and had arguably their best half of the season outscoring Georgia 51-29 in the second half, Kentucky fans decided to find something to argue over rather than enjoying the wins.

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler became the center of the argument as it looked evident that the team operates better when he plays reduced minutes. Some fans decided to bash the kid while other fans, including myself, took up for Wheeler. His teammates even had to make public statements in his defense.

I’m not going to deny that I think this team is at it’s best when Cason Wallace is running the show. But Wheeler has a role and he absolutely has value on this team. He makes mistakes, but who on this team doesn’t? And it’s a nice luxury to have an SEC starting caliber guard ready to go in reserve. There are many teams that would LOVE to have this problem: ask our “friends” down the road in Louisville about not having enough guards.

I feel like Kentucky wins the game but I haven’t bought into this team lock, stock and barrel quite yet. There is some improvement and Oscar looks back to form but I need to see more of it before I make any bold proclamations.

Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies shared words during Grizzlies-Lakers. pic.twitter.com/ziOPY5Z8ZN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2023

Sharpe had to be separated from Tee Morant... Ja Morant’s dad. The two hugged it out after the game.

I don’t know who sent me this handmade rosary with my kids’ names but THANK YOU!!



I’ve received so many unbelievably kind cards and letters this week encouraging me and our players. Best fans in the country!!



Can’t wait to see you and HEAR you at Rupp tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/SfA8gWJyZi — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 20, 2023

John Calipari has taken a lot of heat from fans this season and some of it is understandable. It’s nice to see some good feelings from both sides for once.

Join me on an abbreviated edition of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife UK Postgame Show on ESPN 680. We have Bellarmine basketball at 4:45 so we will go about 30 or 40 minutes to break down the game and take your calls and texts.