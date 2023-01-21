Kentucky vs. Texas A&M game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 2 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

Though it’s only been for two games, Kentucky is playing arguably its best basketball of the season right now, and so is Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 5-0 in SEC play and 13-5 overall. Their struggles earlier in the season have disappeared, and they now look like one of the SEC’s best teams.

Oscar Tshiebwe absolutely erupted last game, having the best performance of his career with 37 points and 24 rebounds. Ever since the Alabama game where he was shut down, he has been a different, more determined player.

On top of that, the Cats have found their best lineup, headed by Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin, and Tshiebwe. It’s not only their most efficient lineup; it’s one of the most efficient lineups in the country based on the analytics.

The mood has certainly changed over the last two weeks, and Kentucky looks to keep it in the right direction today.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

