Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M and Buzz Williams will make their way to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

A&M is one of the top teams in the SEC, boasting an undefeated conference record after a slow start to the season.

Kentucky is 3-2 in the league after a slow first 16 games to the season but now seems to be turning the corner heading into the very thick of the season. Can the Cats round that corner and hit the home stretch after these few games coming up?

After Kentucky got their first notable win of the season, and arguably the best win of the season for any college basketball team, in Knoxville against then No. 5 Tennessee, they followed that up with a home win against the Georgia Bulldogs, where Oscar Tshiebwe put up a staggering 37 points and 24 rebounds, imposing his will.

The Aggies, however, have blown out two teams that Kentucky has lost to; Missouri by 18 in College Station and South Carolina by 39 in Columbia. Buzz Williams has his squad 5-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2015-16, will they be able to keep it up in Lexington?

