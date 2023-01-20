Chase Couch, son of Tim Couch, earns offer from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats football coaching staff is off and running in the class of 2024 recruiting cycle, and a big offer went out to a legacy recruit this afternoon.

Chase Couch, an edge rusher from Lexington, is a name that should be very familiar to the BBN. After all, his father is arguably the best QB to ever play for Kentucky, Tim Couch.

Mark Stoops and his staff now seem interested in bringing Chase to the program as well. He announced an offer from Kentucky on his Twitter profile Friday afternoon.

Couch currently plays for Lexington Christian Academy, and had a solid sophomore season. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder racked up 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

With a junior day approaching next weekend, the staff is currently handing out offers and lining up visits from some of their top targets in the class of 2024. Couch is one of those players this staff seems to be honing in on.

Now, he’s a name to watch for fans in the 2024 class.