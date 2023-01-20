Kentucky signees shine in new ESPN recruiting rankings

The class of 2023 has shaped up quite nicely for the Kentucky Wildcats as they have landed five signatures from star players in the class.

As high school basketball season comes to a close, the national media outlets are beginning to roll out their updated class of 2023 rankings.

The latest to do so is ESPN, and the Cats continue to shine at the top of the rankings.

Leading the way for the Kentucky signees is Justin Edwards who comes in at No. 1 overall. He is followed up by DJ Wagner at No. 2, and Aaron Bradshaw at No. 4 to round out there in the top five.

Following them is Rob Dillingham at No. 11 and Reed Sheppard at No. 21.

After a couple of misses on the recruiting trail the last several seasons, John Calipari seems to have found that edge once again. With three of the top-your recruits in the fold, he does something few coaches and programs have been able to accomplish in the recruiting rankings.

The Cats are starting to turn it around this season, but next year is shaping up to be like the early years of Calipari. Should be fun.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.