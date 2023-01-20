Hayes Johnson to announce decision next week

The Kentucky Wildcats are in the running for three-star recruit Hayes Johnson, who is currently playing for Taylor County High School in Campbellsville.

Johnson listed Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville, and Michigan State as his other four schools of interest. He is listed as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the country.

The 247 Crystal Ball experts believe he will choose the Cats, which is a good sign. He was recruited by Vince Marrow. Johnson is the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky and the No. 2 offensive lineman prospect in the Bluegrass State.

That said, here was his post, letting people know who is in his top five and when he will be announcing the decision.

Johnson comes in at 6-foot-5 and weighs 295 pounds, per 247 Sports, so he should be nimble and quick enough to stop some of the nation’s best edge rushers. Expect the Cats to have a strong chance to see them with another committed prospect next week.