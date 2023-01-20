5 former Wildcats crack NBA All-Star final fan voting update

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball program is known for successfully developing top-tier talent at the highest level in the sport.

This season, several Cats in the NBA have taken their game to the next level. With All-Star voting coming in and the All-Star weekend, just around the corner, the Cats are starting to get some love.

It was expected that players like Devin Booker and Anthony Davis, despite both having missed several weeks with injuries, would crack the list. But, players like De’Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also see their names among the top 10 players in their respective categories and conference.

Voting is broken down into backcourt and frontcourt, with small forward, power forward, and center making up the frontcourt.

For the Cats, Julius Randle came in at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference forwards with Anthony Davis at No. 3 in the Western Conference forwards. Other than those two, all others were in the Western Conference guards — No. 4 SGA, No. 9 Booker and No. 10 Fox.

Here is the full breakdown.

Lakers' LeBron James and Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lead in the NBA's third and final fan voting update for the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/5NfWF2WbHs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2023

The most notable and eye-popping of the five is SGA at No. 4, but there is a case to be made the OKC star should be higher on the list. He has been incredible this season, averaging a career-high 30.5 points per game and shooting over 50% from the field and 40% from deep.

His ascension as one of the best guards in the NBA has been incredible this season. Other than SGA, Davis at No. 3 despite his struggles this season is telling of just how popular he is with fans as well.

Every other Cat is well-placed on this list. Hopefully, all five crack the final roster for the game, set to take place on February 19.