Tahaad Pettiford sets commitment date; no longer visiting Kentucky

It was reported last week that 4-star guard Tahaad Pettiford was scheduling a visit to Kentucky before making his final decision in April.

However, on Thursday, On3 reported that the 6-foot guard has moved his decision date up to February 1st without taking a visit to Kentucky.

Kentucky Sports Radio reported that the Kentucky Wildcats are no longer an option for Pettiford.

Aside from Kentucky, the rest of his final list included Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, UCLA, and UConn with Auburn being the only school he took an official visit to.

There are currently no Crystal Ball predictions for Pettiford, but On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Auburn a 78.5% chance of being his pick.

Pettiford is currently ranked as the No. 21 overall player and the No. 2 overall point guard according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings.

Back in July, John Calipari officially offered Pettiford, and the point guard told KSR that Calipari is someone he would want to play for.

“I feel like if Coach Cal is one of the best, who wouldn’t want to be coached by one of the best?” Pettiford said.

However, it looks like the Cats have prioritized players like Tre Johnson and Boogie Fland among others for their potential backcourt in 2024.