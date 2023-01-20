 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kiyaunta Goodwin visiting Florida

It appears Goodwin could be headed to an SEC rival.

By Ethan DeWitt
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Kentucky at Ole Miss Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the class of 2022, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats football program landed one of the top recruits in school history with the signature of Kiyaunta Goodwin.

Fast-forward to this offseason, and the former five-star prospect is in the portal after his freshman season in Lexington.

With things being very quiet from Goodwin’s camp, Steve Wiltfong on 247 Sports is reporting that the talented offensive tackle will take a visit to Gainesville this weekend to check out Billy Napier’s Florida Gators.

According to Wiltfong, “Goodwin is excited about the Gators having two offensive line coaches, four eyes on him instead of two. Then you have the nutrition department laying out a great plan for Goodwin showing him and his camp the growth that Desmond Watson has already had in Gainesville.”

Outside of Florida, Wiltfong also noted Louisville as a contender to land Goodwin, as well as a possible return to Kentucky.

With time now coming to a close for Goodwin to get on campus and choose a program, it appears that a decision could come rather quickly after this visit.

For Kentucky fans, getting Goodwin back would obviously be a huge boost for the offensive line as returning a player of his talent level is never a bad thing. But it does seem like a reunion could be fading.

