Tahaad Pettiford cuts list down to 7 schools

The Kentucky Wildcats are bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2023, and John Calipari is looking to do it again in 2024.

On Monday, one of the nation’s top point guards cut his list down to seven schools, and the Cats made the cut.

Tahaad Pettiford is currently ranked as the No. 21 overall player and No. 2 overall point guard, according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings.

According to On3 Sports, the 6-foot point guard cut his list down to Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, UCLA, and UConn. He also held offers from Tennessee, St. John’s, Rutgers, Maryland, LSU, Kansas State, Providence, and others.

“I chose those 7 schools because I feel like these schools fit my playing style very well, and I feel like the coaches from each school can help me take my game to another level and help me get to where I want to go,” Pettiford told On3. “These schools are also the main schools that kept in touch with me and my family constantly checking up on us and showing us it’s more than basketball, which means a lot to us.”

So far, Pettiford has taken one official visit to Auburn, and he currently doesn’t have any other visited planned or a timeline for a decision.

