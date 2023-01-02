Jamarion Wilcox will announce decision this week, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats had a successful early signing period, as they closed on several high school prospects while adding a few key impact players from the transfer portal.

One name the BBN was keeping a close eye on though was four-star running back Jamarion Wilcox.

Initially expected to commit on Signing Day, Wilcox has instead opted to wait a few weeks to make a final decision.

However, head coach Mark Stoops made it pretty clear he felt good about Kentucky’s chances of landing Wilcox without mentioning his name.

“We have one more big-time guy out there that's a lightning bolt that can go,” said Mark Stoops during his press conference about the early signing class for Kentucky. “He’s a playmaker that I believe we still have a good chance to still get in the boat and that would really be a home-run for us.”

Well, it looks like “the lightning bolt” is coming up on a decision. Travis Graf of Rivals (via On3) is reporting that Wilcox will announce his commitment on Friday.

Adding to this, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney also believes Wilcox will be part of Kentucky’s 2023 class.

Currently, Kentucky is seen as the leader in this recruitment, which features the Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Auburn Tigers,

After adding Ray Davis in the transfer portal, landing Wilcox could be a good complementary piece to the running back room next season.

Wilcox is considered a four-star prospect and a top-150 player in the country at Rivals. They also rank him as a top-10 running back in the country.

Keep an eye out, BBN. Could be a big-time Yahtzee coming for the program this week.

Will Kentucky land four-star RB Jamarion Wilcox?@adamgorney has the latest intel on him and several other unsigned 2023 prospects in this week's Rumor Mill: https://t.co/yMJQHZ78VI pic.twitter.com/cjfq0eVQli — Rivals (@Rivals) December 31, 2022

