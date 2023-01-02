Kentucky is looking to increase energy from the bench

The Kentucky Wildcats are heading into SEC play with four losses on their resume, each coming against the biggest non-conference opponents on the schedule alongside a loss at Missouri.

Although things have not been going the way many across the college basketball world thought it would for the Cats, it’s the energy from the team that is apparently a point of emphasis moving forward for this squad, according to guards Adou Thiero and Sahvir Wheeler.

“The coaches were a little disappointed in the bench at the Missouri game,” Thiero revealed during Monday’s press conference. “We weren’t really getting into the game. We were just clapping and not really hyping the team up while Missouri had sold out gym and their bench was standing the whole game. So we realized we’ve got to change that.”

Fans saw that change as Kentucky smashed Louisville on Saturday, to hopefully get things back on track with LSU coming to town tomorrow night.

According to Wheeler, the energy from the bench and the court took a step up against the Cards.

“I think we had great energy throughout the whole game, and I think it even started with our bench,” Wheeler stated. “That’s something that we’ve been emphasizing, just watching some other teams and how they had energy with their bench and I think our bench did a great job.”

There is still a lot of basketball to be played with plenty of Quad I games left of the schedule for the Cats.

No better test than the Tigers in Rupp Arena to test that energy on Tuesday.

Sahvir Wheeler on the bench energy for #Kentucky:



"That's something we've been emphasizing." #BBN pic.twitter.com/LwHZ1h6MTS — Mitch Brown FOX 56 (@MitchBTV_) January 2, 2023

