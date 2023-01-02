Monday Headlines: UK in the new college basketball rankings

In short sight, it’s difficult to criticize the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats following their 86-63 defeat of Louisville on Saturday. But it was less than a week ago the Wildcats were also completely out-classed at Missouri in an 89-75 loss.

You could argue that loss at Mizzou was an anomaly, but Kentucky hasn’t looked good against equal competition in any game of that stature this season.

Instead of highlighting the negative, let’s embrace 2023 as a year of opportunity for the Wildcats to quickly turn things around. After all, Saturday’s win could have very well been the starting point of much better play by head coach John Calipari’s team.

Kentucky will have their chance to prove just that this week with games vs. LSU on Tuesday and at No. 8 Alabama on Saturday. The rest of their January schedule is below...

vs. South Carolina on Tuesday, January 10th

@ No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday, January 14th

vs. Georgia on Tuesday, January 17th

vs. Texas A&M on Saturday, January 21st

@ Vanderbilt on Tuesday, January 24th

vs. Kansas on Saturday, January 28th

@ Ole Miss on Tuesday, January 31st

Tuesday’s tip-off vs. LSU is scheduled for 8 pm ET on ESPN.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Oscar Tshiebwe after Louisville win: “We were laughing, having a good time. We were playing defense. Today the vibe was different. We came out as a team with different energy. We came in and just played.” pic.twitter.com/xElRQfm3RW — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) January 1, 2023

This is what we want to hear.

Headlines

Kentucky Needs More of Aggressive Jacob Toppin - Vaught’s Views

Wildcats could use another big scoring from Toppin this Tuesday.

Devin Leary will inherit stable receiver situation at Kentucky - KSR

So much talent for next season.

Future is Bright for UK Defense After Excellent Music City Bowl - KSR

They never gave up despite the offense not being able to score.

UK WBB outmatched by No. 24 Arkansas at home, falling 71-50 - KSR

The shot simply wouldn’t fall for Kentucky.