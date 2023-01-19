Bleav in Kentucky talks Tennessee win, Jamarion Wilcox, and more

The Bleav in Kentucky crew is back with another double-header!

On the basketball-focused episode, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon welcomed on former Wildcats Bo Lanter and Tod Lanter, one of the rare father-son combos in UK Athletics history.

The biggest hoops news from the past week was the men’s team finally getting its breakthrough win at No. 5 Tennessee. Just as things were getting as low as they’ve been in the John Calipari, the Cats pulled off one of the biggest regular-season wins they’ve ever had. This was the first time in program history that an unranked Kentucky team won on the road vs. a top-five opponent.

Of course, the good news wasn’t limited to the hardwood, as the football Cats pulled off a massive recruiting win by landing four-star running back Jamarion Wilcox.

The football episode featured Hardy, Gershon and Jalen Whitlow discussing the addition of Wilcox, who picked Mark Stoops’ program over Ohio State and Clemson among others.

There was plenty more the guys discussed, so catch both episodes below. Subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

And be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow our Twitter page.