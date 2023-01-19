Darryn Peterson updates recruitment

The Kentucky Wildcats are bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class for 2023 and will look to continue that in 2024.

Looking ahead to the 2025 class, the Cats are already working to build another superstar class.

Darryn Peterson is currently ranked as the No. 6 overall player and is the No. 2 overall shooting guard, according to 247 Sports.

Kentucky officially offered Peterson back on August 30th, and now we have a recruiting update from the 6-foot-5 wing.

In an interview with On3, Peterson said that he has already taken unofficial visits to Michigan and Ohio State with plans to get to Lexington soon.

“I’ve taken unofficial visits to Michigan and Ohio State,” Peterson said. “We’re working on getting an unofficial visit to Kentucky soon.”

Peterson talked about each of those schools individually and noted that Kentucky provides exactly what he wants to be.

“They get one-and-dones and build them and develop them. I’m trying to do one year of college and get to the NBA.”

One of the main schools that’s been in contact with Peterson a lot is Duke, but the Blue Devils have yet to officially offer him a scholarship.

As for where he will ultimately end up, Peterson will pick the place that fits his playstyle the best.

“I’m going to be looking a lot at fit,” Peterson said. “I want to win, and I want to go somewhere my game fits with how they play. Like a lot of screen and rolls and playing with dribble handoffs.”

In recent years, a lot of players have either went the G-League route or seriously considered it. Peterson hasn’t given it much thought but noted that he is open to everything.

“Yeah, we talked a little about the G-League, but I haven’t given any of that much thought yet. I’m still open to everything right now.”

It looks like the Cats are one of the main schools that are recruiting Peterson early as he plans to take an unofficial visit to Lexington soon.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.