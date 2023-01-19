Kentucky signees dominate new Rivals rankings

The high school basketball season is well underway, and with that comes the opportunity for recruiting updates from the national recruiting sites.

With 247 Sports updating theirs earlier this week, it is now Rivals' turn. Kentucky fans are going to like this one just as much as well.

In the latest update, Kentucky has landed three of the top-five players, four of the top 10, and five top-25 recruits overall.

Leading the way for the Cats signees is DJ Wagner who comes in at No. 3 overall. He is then followed by Justin Edwards at No. 4, and Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5.

Robert Dillingham comes in at No. 7 overall, while Reed Sheppard still stays at his No. 22 spot in the class.

The class of 2023 seems to be complete for Kentucky, taking John Calipari back to the top of recruiting circles as he has landed another No. 1 overall class.

After all, you’ll be hard-pressed to ever find a school that lands five top-25 recruits in one class, but that’s the kind of recruiting level John Calipari and his staff are capable of.

Things seem to be back on the upswing for Coach Cal and this program. Going to be even more electric when top NBA talent is featured at Rupp once again.

