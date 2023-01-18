Will Levis projected No. 1 overall in CBS Sports’ latest mock draft

The latest NFL mock draft from CBS Sports has a new No. 1 overall pick with a potential trade.

The Chicago Bears locked up the No. 1 overall pick with their loss in Week 18 and the Houston Texans’ win.

However, there is growing speculation that the Bears are going to be trading out of the No. 1 spot since Justin Fields is the franchise quarterback moving forward.

In the latest mock draft, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has the Bears trading the first pick to the Indianapolis Colts, who will be in the quarterback market on draft night.

With the Colts now picking No.1 overall in the mock draft, Wilson has Kentucky Wildcats signal-caller Will Levis being the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“We took our own advice in this mock draft and had the Bears trading down to No. 4, allowing the Colts to move up for ... quarterback Will Levis,” Wilson writes. “That will be controversial, no doubt, and we get why. Levis had a forgettable 2022 campaign at Kentucky, but NFL teams really like him, and as the old saying goes, it only takes one. And if Colts owner Jim Irsay is convinced that Levis is the next in line after Manning and Luck, then guess what’s going to happen?”

Levis has had a high draft stock all season, and it’s expected to only grow as he goes through pre-draft workouts for NFL scouts and key decision-makers. His 2022 season didn’t go as planned, but it’s clear NFL teams still think very highly of him.

You can check out the entire mock draft from CBS Sports here.

