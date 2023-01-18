Kentucky now in the field of 68 in latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology

When the Kentucky Wildcats fell at home to South Carolina last week, it became a very real possibility they’d miss the NCAA Tournament. After that loss, nearly every Bracketology projection had the Cats missing the Big Dance, including Joe Lunardi at ESPN.

Two games later, Kentucky is back in Lunardi’s latest projection as the last team in the field of 68.

Lunardi also noted that tonight’s Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies matchup is a huge bubble game, as both teams are very close to where Kentucky currently stands. The Wildcats host Texas A&M on Saturday and will face the Gators twice in February.

Of course, being projected as the last team in the field is not where you want to be when the week of Selection Sunday arrives, as there are typically several bid stealers that take those last few spots projected for at-large teams.

Still, it’s great to see Kentucky is on the right side of the bubble after suffering what looked like a crippling loss to South Carolina just one week ago.

Now, it’s on the Cats to go on a run in SEC play with a lot of winnable games coming up. KenPom currently projects Kentucky to win six of the next eight games.

