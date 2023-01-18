John Calipari expands on his call for Oscar Tshiebwe to spend more time in the gym

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari made waves Monday night during his call-in show when he called for Oscar Tshiebwe to spend more time in the gym.

It seemed a bit odd to call out his best player following the breakthrough win at Tennessee, but it’s no secret that Tshiebwe hasn’t been the same player that became the school’s first consensus National Player of the Year last season.

Tshiebwe certainly got the message, as he turned in a career night the following day vs. the Georgia Bulldogs, erupting for a career-high 37 points to go with 24 rebounds while carrying the Cats to an 85-71 victory.

During the postgame radio show, Calipari revealed he actually made the plea for more gym time two weeks ago, and Tshiebwe has been doing just that, which helped lead to tonight’s big performance.

John Calipari on challenging Oscar Tshiebwe: "He wasn't in the gym enough. I got on him two weeks ago. Get in that gym. You're not playing the way you were last year. And now you see him." — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) January 18, 2023

If Tshiebwe gets back to being what we saw last season, Kentucky becomes a lot more dangerous and capable of making a run in the coming weeks to ensure they make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Also, shout out to Cal for sticking around til midnight to take pictures and sign autographs with fans.

Oscar Tshiebwe was unreal tonight



The reigning Player of the Year finished with a career-high 37 points and 24 rebounds @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/3LDE0j1W5d — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 18, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!!!