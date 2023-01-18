Wednesday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe Edition

It’s safe to say that for the most part of the Kentucky Wildcats’ first 17 games this season, reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe looked like a shell of himself. Even head coach John Calipari publicly challenged Tshiebwe earlier this week.

For those of you who watched or at least checked the box score from last night’s game, you know that Tshiebwe more than answered the call from his head coach. In case anyone missed Tuesday night’s action vs. the Georgia Bulldogs, Tshiebwe had a night to remember.

37 points, 24 rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes of action. That’s what Tshiebwe gave his team in an 85-71, comeback win over the Bulldogs. His 37 points were a career-high, while his 24 rebounds were a season-high.

Kentucky’s star big man was efficient in making the most of his opportunities, shooting 60% from the field and 72% from the free-throw line. He was simply unstoppable on the offensive end, and it was clear that his defense improved compared to recent games, too.

Now, Kentucky needs Tshiebwe to continue full speed ahead in leading his team as the next 10 days of their schedule unravel.

The Wildcats will host a gritty Texas A&M team on Saturday, followed by a road matchup at Vanderbilt next Tuesday before hosting No. 2 Kansas next Saturday in Lexington.

