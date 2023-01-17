 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions from Kentucky’s win over Georgia

The Cats are starting to figure things out.

By Ianteasley
Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats get their second straight victory and now move to .500 in league play, with a win over the Georgia Bulldogs, 85-71.

The ‘Basketball Benny’ lineup of Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin, and Oscar Tshiebwe again proving to be the lineup that works best for Kentucky, with a +18 margin on the night.

It was a sloppy first half, especially defensively, after such a positive performance on that side of the ball in Knoxville a few days prior. Kentucky let up 41 points to the Bulldogs in the first half, getting beat to the basket on every occasion.

The second half, however, was different. Oscar Tshiebwe took over, a legendary night in fact, going for a career-high 37 points and 24 rebounds.
The defense also adjusted, allowing just 29 points in the second half; Kentucky scored 51.

Kentucky gets their first win in a three-game stretch before hosting Kansas in less than two weeks. All three games are must-wins at this point, against teams that are proving to be better than expected.

Kentucky gets the fighting Buzz Williams’s at home on Saturday as they host Texas A&M, and then travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt next Tuesday before the Jayhawks come to town.

If Kentucky can string together these wins, we’re back in business.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

