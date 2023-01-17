Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Bulldogs

The Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena tonight for a late-night tip-off against the Georgia Bulldogs. It was another rock fight, but the Cats came out on top to pick up a big win, 85-71.

After an electric win in Knoxville on Saturday, the Cats came out sleepwalking in the first 20 minutes. With a solid Georgia team in town, the Dawgs came out ready to roll and took the fight right to Kentucky. After another poor offensive half, UK went into the half down eight with a hill to climb after the half.

Coming out of the half, the Cats found a rhythm early to erase Georgia’s eight-point lead in a hurry. Thankfully from that point on, they never looked back as they put on cruise control to seal the win.

The biggest storyline from the night is ‘the lineup’.

After fans have pleaded for a five of Cason, CJ, Antonio, Jacob, and Oscar all season, it appears Cal has finally understood just how effective it is.

When the Cats needed to ice the game or stretch the lead, it was this five once again to do just that.

It looks like this team might have found something. Now, the attention turns to Texas A&M.

Game MVP

This one is simple. It’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

When Kentucky needed the juice the most, they went directly to the reigning NPOY, and he delivered.

Finishing the night with an absurd 37 points and 24 rebounds.

This team still has some work to be done on the offensive end, but one thing still remains true... Oscar is a force. We won't see anyone put up these numbers for a long time. Let’s enjoy this ride while we can BBN.

Highlights

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!