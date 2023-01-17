Kentucky vs. Georgia pregame reading and game thread

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 9 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

The mood has completely changed in Lexington after a massive win against the archrival Tennessee Volunteers.

Before the game, the fan base was the most negative it had ever been against Calipari and this program. And while one big win does not mean everything is fixed, it sure helped a lot of people find some hope and patience for this team.

The Cats played their best basketball of the year without Sahvir Wheeler and Damion Collins. Cason Wallace was also very limited, as he was in foul trouble for much of the game while also battling back spasms.

Oscar Tshiebwe, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves stepped up in a big way to carry the load, and Kentucky needs more of the same tonight against Georgia. Adou Thiero also showed what he can do at point guard, likely earning more minutes going forward.

Georgia isn’t going to be easy. They’ve been one of the SEC’s more surprising teams and have a very athletic team that can get up and down the court. The SEC is arguably the toughest conference in the nation, so the Cats really need to carry that momentum from the Tennessee win to the rest of the season.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

